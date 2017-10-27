Lady Knights finish regular season with win over Edgerton



Senior Tina Haroldson tips the ball at the net during last week’s match against Edgerton.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was Senior Night for the eight seniors on the RTR volleyball team. It would be the last regular season match for the eight girls. On this night all the seniors contributed to a win as the Lady Knights swept the Edgerton Dutch­men by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19.

The match was closer than most people ex­pected. The Lady Knights were coming off a big win on Monday and probably a little tired and maybe overconfident with their opponent…

