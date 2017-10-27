Lady Knights finish regular season with win over Edgerton
October 27, 2017
Senior Tina Haroldson tips the ball at the net during last week’s match against Edgerton.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
It was Senior Night for the eight seniors on the RTR volleyball team. It would be the last regular season match for the eight girls. On this night all the seniors contributed to a win as the Lady Knights swept the Edgerton Dutchmen by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19.
The match was closer than most people expected. The Lady Knights were coming off a big win on Monday and probably a little tired and maybe overconfident with their opponent…
