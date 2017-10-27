Lady Knights move on with sweep of RCW in three sets



Knights fans stood to serenade the Knights volleyball team with some country tunes between games Monday evening.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights made quick work in their first post-season volleyball action as they would down the RCW Jaguars in three sets before a rowdy RTR crowd. The scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-10.

The first set was close when the score was 12-10. The Knights then would rattle off six straight points to have an eight-point lead. Lexi Wendland and Madi­son Witte each had two kills during this little run…

Senior Makenzie Buchert picks up a point for RTR during her team’s first-round playoff win.