Lady Knights pull upset with win over Rabbits in five sets

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR crowd was loud last Monday in Tyler as the RTR Lady Knights won a volleyball match in which they were the underdogs. The Wabasso Rabbits had won a share of the Toma­hawk Conference and had received points in the Class 1A ranking during the year. The Knights had to go five sets to win, but in the final results the scores were enough to taste the sweet smell of victory. The scores were 25-23, 20-25, 28-26, 14-25 and 15-9.

The first set saw both teams at their best. Nei­ther team had a big advan­tage in the set as a two-point lead was the biggest…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.