Over 100 volunteers make Food for Kidz event a success
October 27, 2017
Volunteers from throughout the area gathered at The Rock on Sunday for the Tyler Alliance Church Food for Kidz event.
By Mark Wilmes
A total of 138 volunteers from 15 area groups were on hand Sunday afternoon at The Rock as the Tyler Alliance Church hosted its second annual Food for Kidz food packaging event. The gathering resulted in 4,680 bags of a food pack consisting of fortified soy, rice, dried vegetables and seasonings that will be distributed to third-world nations. The food is packaged so it can arrive at its destination fresh and ready to prepare with minimal supplies.
The Food for Kidz mobile packaging unit was on hand, bringing ingredients, equipment and supplies from the home base in Stewart. According to Food for Kidz representatives, one bag of ingredients will feed six people a meal…
