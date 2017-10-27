Tyler Home Tours return Nov. 11



Briana and Josh Wieme with their dog Audi will be one of four families on the Tour of Homes slated for Nov. 11 in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

After a three-year absence, the Tyler Home Tours will return on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s tour will in­clude the homes of Jon and Jen Schreurs, Mike and Kim Bloom, Josh and Briana Wieme and Don and Sue Buhl.

Tickets for the event are $15 and will be sold at El Belle’s Dé­cor and More, Hair Expressions, and Thrifty White Pharmacy. The event is sponsored by the Tyler Area Community Club…

