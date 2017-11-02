Darlene Jacobsen

Dec. 30, 1935 – Oct. 26, 2017

Darlene B. Jacobsen died Oct. 26 in Isle. She was 81 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Wahkon Presby­terian Church in Wahkon.Visitation will be Saturday, 11:30-1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Edgerton Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Mille Lacs Lake Funeral Home.

Darlene was born Dec. 30, 1935 in Inwood, Iowa to Jorienius and Artie (Brands) Brouwer, the seventh of 11 children. In 1946 her family settled on a farm near Edgerton, where she lived until age 24. She did many jobs in the area. The summer of 1960 was a highlight for her when she spent the season working at a resort in Glacier National Park.

On Nov. 19, 1960 she married John Jacobsen. They lived in Minnesota, Il­linois and numerous towns in eastern Iowa. From ap­proximately 1966-1970, they operated D&J Rubbish Removal. In the fall of 1971 they moved to Dakota City, Nebraska, where she had a carpet cleaning business from 1972-1990. During this time she made deep connections with many of her customers. She was an active member of the Da­kota City United Methodist Church. In November 1990 she moved to Ruthton, liv­ing close to a number of her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews. She worked in the kitchen at Tyler Healthcare Center from 1990-2006, start­ing as a prep/dishwasher then to cooking breakfast and dinner. While living in Ruthton, she hosted many family gatherings. She was a member of the Ruthton Methodist Church until it closed, then attended the American Reformed Church in Woodstock.

In October 2006 she made her last move, to Isle, to be closer to grand­children. She lived in Isle View Apartments until passing away. At the apart­ments, she enjoyed coffee time and once-a-month potlucks in her building. She took over posting resi­dent birthdays monthly, along with making cof­fee most Thursday morn­ings. Her schedule always worked around XYZ pot­lucks the second Thursday of the month, first at Op­stead Baptist Church then Isle Evangelical Church. She was an active member at Wahkon Presbyterian Church, providing Sunday morning coffee treats and participating in quilting and Wahkon Presbyterian Women’s Group.

She enjoyed gardening everywhere she lived, lov­ing all the fresh vegetables and fruits. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, sewing (she was a pro at mending) and playing all sorts of games. Family and friends were a big part of Darlene’s life. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, who brought her safely to her heavenly home.

Darlene is survived by her daughter Tura Eye of Isle; grandchildren An­drea and Adam Eye; sis­ters Jeanette Schelhaas of Ruthon, Rena Halbersma of Clarissa, Angeline (Al­vin) Buysman of Ruthton, and Maxine (Jim) Johnson of Jasper; brothers Ger­rit (Esther) Brouwer of Carthage, Missouri, Pete (Elsie) Brouwer of Val­ley Springs, South Dakota, and Albert (Ann) Brouwer of Chandler; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jorie­nius and Artie; husband John; son-in-law Jeffrey G. Eye; brothers Jasper, John and Jorienius; nephew Rodney Schelhaas and great-nephew William Si­etsema.