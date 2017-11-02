Darlene Jacobsen
November 2, 2017
Darlene B. Jacobsen died Oct. 26 in Isle. She was 81 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Wahkon Presbyterian Church in Wahkon.Visitation will be Saturday, 11:30-1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Edgerton Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Lake Funeral Home.
Darlene was born Dec. 30, 1935 in Inwood, Iowa to Jorienius and Artie (Brands) Brouwer, the seventh of 11 children. In 1946 her family settled on a farm near Edgerton, where she lived until age 24. She did many jobs in the area. The summer of 1960 was a highlight for her when she spent the season working at a resort in Glacier National Park.
On Nov. 19, 1960 she married John Jacobsen. They lived in Minnesota, Illinois and numerous towns in eastern Iowa. From approximately 1966-1970, they operated D&J Rubbish Removal. In the fall of 1971 they moved to Dakota City, Nebraska, where she had a carpet cleaning business from 1972-1990. During this time she made deep connections with many of her customers. She was an active member of the Dakota City United Methodist Church. In November 1990 she moved to Ruthton, living close to a number of her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews. She worked in the kitchen at Tyler Healthcare Center from 1990-2006, starting as a prep/dishwasher then to cooking breakfast and dinner. While living in Ruthton, she hosted many family gatherings. She was a member of the Ruthton Methodist Church until it closed, then attended the American Reformed Church in Woodstock.
In October 2006 she made her last move, to Isle, to be closer to grandchildren. She lived in Isle View Apartments until passing away. At the apartments, she enjoyed coffee time and once-a-month potlucks in her building. She took over posting resident birthdays monthly, along with making coffee most Thursday mornings. Her schedule always worked around XYZ potlucks the second Thursday of the month, first at Opstead Baptist Church then Isle Evangelical Church. She was an active member at Wahkon Presbyterian Church, providing Sunday morning coffee treats and participating in quilting and Wahkon Presbyterian Women’s Group.
She enjoyed gardening everywhere she lived, loving all the fresh vegetables and fruits. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, sewing (she was a pro at mending) and playing all sorts of games. Family and friends were a big part of Darlene’s life. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, who brought her safely to her heavenly home.
Darlene is survived by her daughter Tura Eye of Isle; grandchildren Andrea and Adam Eye; sisters Jeanette Schelhaas of Ruthon, Rena Halbersma of Clarissa, Angeline (Alvin) Buysman of Ruthton, and Maxine (Jim) Johnson of Jasper; brothers Gerrit (Esther) Brouwer of Carthage, Missouri, Pete (Elsie) Brouwer of Valley Springs, South Dakota, and Albert (Ann) Brouwer of Chandler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jorienius and Artie; husband John; son-in-law Jeffrey G. Eye; brothers Jasper, John and Jorienius; nephew Rodney Schelhaas and great-nephew William Sietsema.