Football Knights advance to second round with win over Wolverines



RTR’s Corbyn Sitzmann saw nothing but green ahead of him as he broke off a long run against the MACCRAY defense.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

For the first time in a long time the RTR football Knights will play a second-round playoff game in football. The Knights ad­vanced to play BLHS this past Saturday by beating the MACCRAY Wolverines by a score of 60-0.

Coach Fredrickson was pleased with his teams’ play. “We came out ready to play. The boys were ready for this one. We had guys step up. We finished drives, unlike the last time when we played them. We left points on the field then.

Pictured left to right are RTR Football statisticians Morgan Johnson (who threatened the photographer to get this photo in the paper), Paige Buchert, Ashley Owen and Courtney Snyder at last Tuesday’s game.