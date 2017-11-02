Knights move on with impressive win over BLHS 48-10



Knight quarterback Carter Hansen and receiver Jonah Johnson hook up on a pass early in Saturday’s Section 2A playoff win over the Mustangs.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather was perfect for a late October football game in Tyler. The crowd was in great spirits for the second round matchup between the RTR football Knights and the Buffalo- Lake-Hector-Stewart Mus­tangs. The teams were seeded second and third, respectively in the section. The Knights were not to be denied in this one as they would score the first four times they had the ball in the first half to cruise to a rather convincing 48-10 final. The win moves the team to the section final on Thursday against the number one seed, the RCC Falcons.

