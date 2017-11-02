Lady Knights pull upset over MACCRAY by 3-1 score
November 2, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The volleyball Knights traveled to Clara City last Friday to battle the Wolverines of MACCRAY in a quarter-final round of volleyball. The Wolverines were seeded third while the Knights had the sixth seed. The Lady Knights would lose the first set, but would shine the next three sets to move on in Section 1A North play. The scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20.
The first set saw the Knights tentative in their play. They would have only one kill while getting 10 points. The Wolverines made some hitting errors to give the Knights some points…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |