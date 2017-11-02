School board contemplates future building decisions
November 2, 2017
Interim Superintendent Lee Warne
By Mark Wilmes
As part of the Public Forum at last week’s regular RTR School Board meeting, Polly Dressen of Tyler asked that the board consider new construction for RTR facilities.
“It isn’t economically feasible to continue fixing our old school buildings,” Dressen said. “Maybe it’s time to seriously put together plans for a new school…
