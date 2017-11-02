School board to elect three

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Russell-Tyler-Ruthton District 2902 will hold an election to fill three seats, all four-year terms, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Up for election is a board member for District 1, a position currently held by Terry Gordon. Nobody filed for the position by the deadline.

In District 2, incumbent Peggy Dunblazier is the only person who filed for the position.

Two candidates have filed in District 3, currently held by Pat O’Toole. Steven Hesse and Tami Nelson will both appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Polls will open from 4-8 p.m. with polling places at the RTR High School library, RTR Middle School gymnasium and RTR Elementary library.

For photos and the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.