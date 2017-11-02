Tyler Home Tours return Nov. 11



Michael and Kimberly Bloom with children Merrick, Macrae and Malahna.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

After a three-year absence, the Tyler Home Tours will return on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s tour will include the homes of Jon and Jen Schreurs, Mike and Kim Bloom, Josh and Briana Wieme and Don and Sue Buhl.

Tickets for the event are $15 and will be sold at El Belle’s Décor and More, Hair Expressions and Thrifty White Pharmacy. The event is sponsored by the Tyler Area Community Club.

A preview of the Schreurs and Wieme homes was in last week’s Tribute.

Michael and Kimberly Bloom – 201 Lee Street. Michael and Kimberly Bloom live in Tyler with their three children; Merrick (6), Malahna (4), Macrae (nine months) and their dog, Timber.

Don and Sue Buhl