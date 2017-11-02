Volunteers Read for the Record in area schools and libraries



Tribute Editor Mark Wilmes read the book “Quackers” by Liz Wong to Mrs. Topinka’s first grade class on Thursday as part of the Read for the Record event.

Local volunteers across Southwest Minnesota participated in Read for the Record last week. The United Way of Southwest Minnesota locally coordinated Jumpstart’s Read for the Record, again this year. One hundred seventy volunteers read “Quackers” at 20 schools, nine libraries, 11 child care/preschool centers and one radio station in southwest Minnesota on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Liz Wong’s “Quackers” is a wonderful story about a kitten that grows up believing he’s a duck, until the day he meets another kitten. What follows is a sweet tale about understanding, acceptance and learning its okay to be whoever you want to be.

