Council to encourage sidewalk repairs



Pictured from left are City Attorney Glen Petersen, City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Mayor Greg Peter, and Councilpersons Erick Harper, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.

By Mark Wilmes

City Administrator Robert Wolfington brought before the Tyler City Council a program to incentivize property owners to replace badly cracked and eroded sidewalks in town at Monday’s regular monthly meeting. The project would require property owners to apply for the city to cover 30 percent of the cost with the owner responsible for the remaining 70 percent. The amount of the city match would not exceed $400, or $800 for lots with sidewalks on two sides of the property…

