Football Knights advance to State



The RTR football team, coaches, student managers and statisticians are pictured with the Section 2A trophy after Thursday’s win over Red Rock Central.-Photo courtesy of Brennan Rupp

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports



It was the game for the right to advance to state competition last Thursday at SMSU. The opponent for the RTR Knights was the number one seed in Section 2 and also unbeaten RRC Falcons. The Knights were the second seed in the section. The Knights would hang on to a six-point lead to send many happy RTR players, coaches and fans home, looking forward to another game this Friday.

Head Coach Josh Fredrickson, a RRC graduate, was absolutely elated with his team’s win. “Our defense was huge. I can’t say enough about these guys. Play after play they stepped up. They battled through adversity. It was all heart. We knew defense was going to be a big part of this thing and it was. I really can’t describe my feelings right now. I love every one of these guys.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.