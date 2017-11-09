Lady Knights fall against number two Canby, 3-0



Chloe Hess makes a play at the net against Canby during last week’s playoff loss to the Lancers.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was not the type of performance the RTR Lady Knights, coaches or fans expected last Tuesday at SMSU in Marshall. The Lady Knights would be playing the Canby Lancers for the right to play for the north half of the section cham­pionship. However, the Lancers had the better per­formance on this night as the sweep by the Lancers moved them to the cham­pionship game against the Minnesota Vikings. The scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-16.

Coach Brown had these thoughts on the tough night. “We fought to the bit­ter end. Yes, we just didn’t play the way we have been playing the last two weeks. We were tentative and the timing was off. Maybe we were just too excited about the situation.”





RTR volleyball fans supported the Knights in full Halloween getup last Tuesday at SMSU.