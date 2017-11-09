Local Veterans Day programs scheduled



Richard Siemers will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program.

By Mark Wilmes

The public is invited to at­tend the Tyler Legion Post 185 Veterans Day Dinner and Pro­gram on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Legion Hall.

Following the dinner will be the Veterans Day Program. The guest speaker will be Rich­ard Siemers. Richard Siemers is a 22-year resident of Tyler where he has worked at vari­ous jobs, and most consistently helping at Hartquist Funeral Home….

Area schools will also honor veterans with programs sched­uled for Friday, Nov. 10 in Rus­sell, Tyler and Ruthton.

In Russell, the Veterans Day program will be at 8:30 a.m. in the RTR Middle School gym. Trent Hess of Tyler will be the guest speaker…

The Veterans Day program in Ruthton will be held at 9 a.m. at the RTR Elementary School gym with the Wood­row Wilson American Legion Post members participating with the Procession of Colors and Retiring of Colors. Guest speaker will be Percy Lindahl of Ruthton…

Trent Hess of Tyler will also be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day pro­gram at 10 a.m. on Friday at the RTR High School gym.

