Christensen and Haroldson make all-conference volleyball

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Camden Conference all-conference teams have been announced and two Lady Knights were named to the squads. Mya Chris­tensen was named to the first team while Tina Har­oldson was named to the honorable mention team.

Mya Christensen was the setter for the team and had over 1,000 set assists in her high school career. She was also one of the players who was looked up to by the younger members of the team.

