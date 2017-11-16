Christensen and Haroldson make all-conference volleyball
November 16, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Camden Conference all-conference teams have been announced and two Lady Knights were named to the squads. Mya Christensen was named to the first team while Tina Haroldson was named to the honorable mention team.
Mya Christensen was the setter for the team and had over 1,000 set assists in her high school career. She was also one of the players who was looked up to by the younger members of the team.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |