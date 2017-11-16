Danish Christmas scheduled for December 2 in Tyler

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Danebod Lutheran Church will be hosting their annual Traditional Danish Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Tyler.

The Christmas decorations and holiday displays throughout the Danebod Campus, along with the Julebutikker (Christmas Shops), Holiday Songfest and the Danish Supper all set the mood of a traditional Danish Christmas.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.