Danish Christmas scheduled for December 2 in Tyler
November 16, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
Danebod Lutheran Church will be hosting their annual Traditional Danish Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Tyler.
The Christmas decorations and holiday displays throughout the Danebod Campus, along with the Julebutikker (Christmas Shops), Holiday Songfest and the Danish Supper all set the mood of a traditional Danish Christmas.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.