Fan bus scheduled for state football tournament

Advanced ticket sales for the state semifinal nine-man football game at US Bank Stadium are available in the RTR District office (Robin Knudsen office). Ticket prices are $14 for Adults and $9 for students grades K-12. Tickets will be available until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A chartered Fan Bus is being planned for the game, held in Minneapolis. The bus would leave the high school parking lot on Friday, Nov. 17 at 4:15 a.m. and return immediately following the game. The cost of the bus ride is $35, payable when registering. A minimum of 40 people registered and paid is needed to make the trip possible. Sign-up for the fan bus will be in the high school office (deadline noon today, Wednesday). Game tickets are sold separately.

