Knights heading to the “Bank” after another nail-biter



Jonah Johnson led the Knights in rushing and receiving in Friday’s win over Mountain Lake Area.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Yes, the weather for football last Friday in New Ulm was not the most pleasant thing for most of the fans. But as Coach Mik­kelsen would say after the game, “We are in the Final Four.”

The RTR Football Knights have been fighting adversity all season in the majority of their games. Once again, at the start of the game against Mountain Lake Area, things did not look good…

