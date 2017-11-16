Post-season awards for RTR volleyball teams



RTR Knights senior volleyball players at Sunday evening’s awards banquet, from left to right, are Makenzie Buchert, Lexi Wendland, Maddie Ekema, Tina Haroldson, Morgan Johnson, Chloe Hess and Mya Christensen

By Mark Wilmes

The 2017 RTR volley­ball awards banquet was held Sunday evening in the cafeteria at RTR High School. C-team Coach Ken­zie Goodmund presented the following awards to her team:

MVP: Skylar Borresen and Allie Christianson

Most Improved: Lexi Schreurs

Best Offensive Player: Allie Christianson

