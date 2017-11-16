Post-season awards for RTR volleyball teams
November 16, 2017
RTR Knights senior volleyball players at Sunday evening’s awards banquet, from left to right, are Makenzie Buchert, Lexi Wendland, Maddie Ekema, Tina Haroldson, Morgan Johnson, Chloe Hess and Mya Christensen
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 2017 RTR volleyball awards banquet was held Sunday evening in the cafeteria at RTR High School. C-team Coach Kenzie Goodmund presented the following awards to her team:
MVP: Skylar Borresen and Allie Christianson
Most Improved: Lexi Schreurs
Best Offensive Player: Allie Christianson
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |