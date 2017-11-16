

The Tyler Tour of Homes returned on Saturday, with over 120 people buying tickets to the Tyler Area Community Club event. Clockwise from top left—Jolean Faaborg, Kayla Sanderson, Jamie Schreurs and Joyce Jensen at the Jon and Jen Schreurs home; Amanda and Trevor Carlson greeted visitors to the Don and Sue Buhl home; Teresa Gleis, Jane Fenicle and Marcie Eisfeld were visitors to the Mike and Kim Bloom home; some of the many who stopped in at the Josh and Briana Wieme house.

Filed under Community