Kaye Lokken

Dec. 8, 1953 – Nov. 17, 2017

Kaye Marie Lokken, age 63 of Bonduel, Wis­consin, died Nov. 17 at her home following a de­cline in health. She was the daughter of Eloise Hauschild of Minneota and sister of Joy Bruns of Marshall.

Memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line at www.hartquistfuneral. com.