Lady Knights basketball will begin with a new system

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR will begin with a new coach in basketball this coming year as Josh Fredrickson will take some time off to handle family affairs. Mr. Steve Krause will take over the duties of head coach with Mr. Kent Mikkelsen his able assistant.

The Lady Knights will try to improve on a five-win season from last year. Lost to graduation are Alexis Nelson, Courtney Petersen, Hallie Lingen and Brittney Thooft.

