Lorraine Krog

Sept. 24, 1920 – Nov. 15, 2017

Funeral services for Lor­raine Krog, age 97 of Ty­ler, formerly Lake Benton, were Saturday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. at Grace Luther­an Church in Lake Ben­ton. Visitation was 12:30- 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial was in Dia­mond Lake Cemetery, ru­ral Lake Benton

She died Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send online condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Lorraine Elizabeth Pe­ters Krog was born Sept. 24, 1920 to George and Sarah (Wartner) Peters in Drammen Township near Lake Benton. She was bap­tized and confirmed at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. She gradu­ated from eighth grade el­ementary school in 1934, having attended country school districts 20, 61, and 4. She graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1938. On May 17, 1939 Fa­ther James Guinney united Lorraine in marriage to Harold Evald Krog at the home of her parents in Lake Benton. To this union four children were born— Gale Ardell, Clyde Har­old, Coralee Kay, and Kim Lorraine. They lived on and farmed the Krog fam­ily farm for 45 years. Lor­raine worked for her son’s drive-in restaurant in the summer of 1969. In 1970 she became employed at the office of Western Com­munity Action in Marshall. In 1975 she became the first transportation direc­tor of Lincoln County at which time the first trans­portation mini-bus for senior citizens was born. Lorraine then served the community of Lake Ben­ton as manager of senior dining from 1983-1985. In later years she assisted Hartquist Funeral Home at visitations and funeral ser­vices in Lake Benton. Lor­raine and Harold retired from the farm in 1983 and moved to the home they had built in Lake Benton. They enjoyed many retire­ment years together as city dwellers until Harold passed away Feb. 3, 1999. Lorraine eventually moved to the Valley Manor in Lake Benton, and for the past one-and-a-half years was a resident of Avera Sun­rise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. On Wednesday, Nov. 15 she passed away at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center at the age of 97.

Throughout her life, Lorraine loved her flow­ers, gardening, cooking, canning, crocheting and being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed meeting and working for people. She was very active in her church, Grace Lutheran, Ladies Aid, Extension Club, District 16 Birthday Club, and volunteering at Senior Dining. True to her spirit of hospitality, Lor­raine was always anxious to serve a cup of coffee or tea to anyone who hap­pened to stop by.

Lorraine is lovingly re­membered by her chil­dren—Clyde (Barb) Krog of Lake Benton, Coralee Rochel of Lake Benton, and Kim (Jim) Biersdorf of Ramsey; grandchildren Cindy Krog, Lori (Earl) Skaar, Chad (Brenda) Krog, Carey Krog, Jay (Tracy) Krog, Tara (Dan) Neuhring, Tyson (Kylie) Rochel, Ken­dra (Travis) Morris and Sarah Biersdorf; great-grandchildren Codi, Leah, Elen, Troy, Kahla, Ken­dra, Karisa, Dawson, Ol­ivia, Mylee, Kason, Silver, Summer, Mya, Brayden and Brianna; great-great-grandchildren Jack, Bri­elle, and Kaleigh; many step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; sisters Ar­lane Lindeman of Tyler and Vonnie (Dick) Walker of Chico, California; broth­er George (Nancy) Peters of Tyler; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband,Harold, son and daughter-in-law Gale and Jeannie Krog, son-in-law Dave Rochel, and her parents George and Sarah Peters.

Blessed be her memory.