RTR Knights fall in state semi-finals to Nevis



The RTR football players and coaches posed for a photo after Friday’s State Nine-Man football playoff at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Pictured left to right in front are Connor Kremin, Payton Swanson, Tim Markgraf, Cade Jorgensen, Jacob Fischer, Jonah Johnson, Evan Swanson, Jon Lucero, Carter Hansen, Corbyn Sitzmann and Westin Kirk; in the second row are Asst. Coach Granger Maranell, Zach Reese, Luke Ellefsen, Collin Johnson, Tim Gilmore, Coy Jorgensen, Kyle Fischer, Jared Baartman, Cooper Hansen, Andy Gunnare, Chris Onken, Jack Kerr, Asst. Coach Ted Kern and Asst. Coach Darren Baartman; in the back row are Head Coach Josh Fredrikson, Payton Hess, Asst. Coach Kent Mikkelsen, Tristen Simonsen, Conner Lingen, Cameron Nelson and Mason Brust.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports



The football Knights saw their wonderful season come to an end last Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Nevis Tigers used their powerful running game and their passing game to beat the Knights 44 to 16. The Tigers jumped to a 32-0 advantage in the first half before the Knights would finally score toward the end of the first half.

Coach Fredrickson had these thoughts on the start of the game. “We knew they would try to run the ball at us with their bigger kids. We just couldn’t stop all that size and power. Then they would throw in a pass where we didn’t have the proper coverage. Yes, it made for a long first half.”

