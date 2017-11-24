RTR School Board starts search for permanent superintendent



Interim Superintendent Lee Warne will be leaving by the end of the calendar year.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



RTR Interim Superintendent Lee Warne discussed the need to advertise for a full-time superintendent in the near future with his impending exit from the interim position he has held since July.

“You all knew that I was day-by-day when I started a while back,” Warne said at last week’s monthly meeting. “I definitely will be gone by the end of the year. We are moving to Bemidji. I really believe that you should be advertising soon for a permanent replacement if that is the direction you want to go.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.