Take time for family traditions this holiday season

Holidays across the world have one thing in common—they bring fam­ilies together. How can you take the focus off the busy­ness of a holiday and put it back on time spent with family? Here are some fun ideas inspired by a variety of sources.

Create a “tree of thank­fulness.” Create a table centerpiece out of dried branches and give each family member paper leaves with hangers at­tached and a pretty mark­er. Each person writes something they are thank­ful for and hangs it on the centerpiece. This can be­come a great conversation starter after the meal.

