Walter Priebe

Aug. 22, 1935 – Nov. 18, 2017

Walter R. Priebe, age 82, died at home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota surrounded by family on Nov. 18.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Good Shepard Lutheran Church. A pri­vate family committal will take place at Hills of Rest Mausoleum.

Walter Raymond Priebe was born to Walter Her­man Priebe and Felicitas Stella (Habben) Priebe on Aug. 22, 1935 and spent most of his youth around Tyler. He owned Priebe Plaster and Drywall in the Tyler and Marshall areas for many years.

Walter is survived by his wife Patty Priebe of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; chil­dren—Patti Jo (Lawrence) Akwa of Sioux Falls, Jeff Priebe of Sioux Falls, Linda (Tim) Buysse of Marshall, Erin (Geoff) Gunderson of Sioux Falls, Beth (Bruce) Williams of Sioux Falls, Tracy (Terry) Ries of Hart­fold, Roger Rohl of Rose­burg, Oregon, Eli (Vicky) Rohl of Bruce, South Da­kota, and Derek (Carolyn) Rohl of Baltimore, Mary­land; sister Marion (Earl) Wiering of Marshall; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cous­ins; special friends Ron Shriver and Ken Dierks; and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grand­children.

Arrangements are with George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.