Avera Marshall announces plans for new emergency department

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center announced at a press conference Tuesday morning plans for a new hospital Emergency Department. Construction is planned to begin after the first of the year, and will involve remodeling of existing space plus an addition on the southwest portion of the campus.

Avera announced that the 10,540-square-foot Emergency Department (ED) will have a total of 10 patient care rooms—all of which are private—and a new ambulance garage. There will be two rooms specifically for trauma care, and eight treatment rooms, with two of these rooms having the option for use as observation rooms. Observation status is when a patient is kept in the hospital for testing and evaluation, but is not yet admitted as an inpatient.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.