Knights have 25 boys out for basketball in 2017-18
November 30, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys basketball squad will try to improve on a 23-6 season from last year. The team reached the Section North finals last year before falling to Central Minnesota Christian. They suffered three of their losses to the Eagles last year. Head Coach Kern and his assistants, Coaches Gravley and Wabeke, will try to fit the proper pieces together with the 25 prospects out for the season.
Key losses to graduation from last year were Jayden Strand and Sam Schardin…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |