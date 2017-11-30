Kristi Eickhoff to be sponsored by local clubs at next benefit breakfast



The Eickhoff family. Clockwise from left are Grady, Kristi, Matthew, and Brody.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Cancer touches the lives of hundreds of thousands each year. According to the Ameri­can Cancer Society, more than 1.6 million new cases of can­cer were diagnosed in 2016. Of those cases, more than 23,700 affected the brain and nervous system. One LakeBenton fam­ily is learning about brain can­cer first hand.

In July of this year, Kristi (Kjergaard) Eickhoff was diag­nosed with a Grade III Astrocy­toma, a type of malignant tumor in the brain. According to Web­MD, Astrocytomas are graded according to how quickly they grow; the type Kristi has grows relatively quickly.

