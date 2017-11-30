Opera House presents annual Christmas Show this Saturday



Alexis Christensen (left) of Lake Benton and Holly Juutilainen of Marshall will be among the 50 area singers who will be involved in the Opera House Christmas Show being presented on Saturday, Dec. 2.

By Mark Wilmes

For the 21st consecutive year, the first Saturday in December will bring the Opera House Christmas Show to Lake Benton. A cast and crew of over 50 will perform solos, duets and group numbers of holiday favorites.

Each year, scores of past Opera House performers from various past shows gather to close out the Opera House season with this holiday production.

