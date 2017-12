Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights open season at home

The RTR Knight girls opened their new season Tuesday at home against Hills-Beaver Creek. See next week’s Tribute for details on the game. Pictured left to right in front are Jayda Johansen, Tina Haroldson, Morgan Johnson, Makenzie Buchert, Johannah Nielsen and Jonni Biren; in back are Head Coach Steve Krause, Brooke Thomsen, Madison Muenchow, Chloe Hess, Asst. Coach Josh Fredrickson, Jacklynn Dressen, Catherine Vogt, Mya Christensen and Asst. Coach Kent Mikkelsen.

