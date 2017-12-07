All-area volleyball squad announced by Independent

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has announced its volleyball teams for the 2017 season. There are six members on the first and second teams while 10 players were selected for honorable mention.

The volleyball Lady Knights had two players selected. Tina Harold­son was selected for the second team while Lexi Wendland was selected as one of the honorable men­tion players.

