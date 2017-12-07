All-area volleyball squad announced by Independent
December 7, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has announced its volleyball teams for the 2017 season. There are six members on the first and second teams while 10 players were selected for honorable mention.
The volleyball Lady Knights had two players selected. Tina Haroldson was selected for the second team while Lexi Wendland was selected as one of the honorable mention players.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.