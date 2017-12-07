Council holds Truth in Taxation meeting, no levy increase for 2018



City Administrator Robert Wolfington and Mayor Greg Peter at Monday’s Truth in Taxation meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council held its annual Truth in Taxation meeting Monday evening at the Tyler Fire Hall. City Administrator Robert Wolfington reminded the council that they had previously approved a preliminary levy with a five percent increase for 2018 over 2017, but with a review of the budget it has been decided by the budget committee that the increase would not be needed.

