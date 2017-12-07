Future of city events at hand

The Tyler Area Community Club is looking for local citizens to come forward to fill roles in guiding the town’s celebrations and activities in the months and years to come. After 24 years of service to the Æbleskiver Days Committee, Greg Peter has stepped down as co-chair, creating a void that will need to be filled soon. The Community Club is also looking for new members and fresh ideas. TACC President Mark Wilmes is serving his final month in his position before Vice-President Kathy Guida takes over in January. The group is looking for community members who will fill the roles as Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, as well as committee members and volunteers.

Wilmes said any and all ideas for the future of the TACC and Æbleskiver Committee are welcome…

