Knights players honored for academics



The RTR Knights football players named to the Academic All-District Team are, from leftg to right in front, Luke Ellefson, Collin Johnson, Connor Kremin, Tim Gilmore, Payton Hess and Carter Hansen; in back are Cooper Hansen, Kyle Fischer, Jared Baartman, Evan Swanson, Jonah Johnson, Jake Fischer, Jack Kerr and Westin Kirk. The team was also named an Academic All-State Gold Team for averaging a 3.6 GPA as a team.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Not only did the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton football team do well on the field this year, they also put up big numbers in the classroom as they were named an Academic All-State Gold Team for averaging a 3.6 GPA as a team. One of the players, Westin Kirk, was individually named to the Academic All-State team. Kirk also earned high individual honors on the field, being named to the All-State team and chosen as the District Defensive Player of the Year. Jonah Johnson received Honorable Mention to the All-State team.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.