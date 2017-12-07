Lady Knights beat Lakers for first win of the season
December 7, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to Cottonwood to battle the Lakeview Lakers in a Camden Conference basketball tussle. Not only did the Lady Knights get their first win of the season, but also their first conference victory.
The Lady Knights never trailed in this one. Brooke Thomsen got the first basket of the game. Lakeview tied it on a bucket, but Tina Haroldson and Chloe Hess made baskets to give the Knights a four-point advantage. The Lakers never got any closer than three points the rest of the game…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.