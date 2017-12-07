Lady Knights beat Lakers for first win of the season

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Cottonwood to battle the Lakeview Lakers in a Camden Conference bas­ketball tussle. Not only did the Lady Knights get their first win of the season, but also their first conference victory.

The Lady Knights never trailed in this one. Brooke Thomsen got the first bas­ket of the game. Lakeview tied it on a bucket, but Tina Haroldson and Chloe Hess made baskets to give the Knights a four-point advantage. The Lakers never got any closer than three points the rest of the game…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.