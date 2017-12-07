Lady Knights fall to BC in first game, 70-53
December 7, 2017
Tina Haroldson puts up a shot in traffic during last week’s game against Hills-Beaver Creek.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Yes, it was the first game for both the RTR Lady Knights and the HBC Patriots last Tuesday in Tyler. It also looked like a first game for both teams. The game went on forever as this reporter almost left early because of the late ending. With 55 fouls called and a total of 75 free throws shot, the clock spent plenty of time resting. Yes, there were three referees available to see all the fouls.
The Patriots, using their height advantage, jumped quickly to a large lead in the game. The score was 28-6 for the visitors and the Knights still had not hit a field goal in the game. Finally, with 12 minutes gone in the first half, Mya Christensen would nail a bucket. The Lady Knights would then hit four baskets in less than a minute to narrow their deficit to 13 points.
