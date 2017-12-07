Lady Knights fall to BC in first game, 70-53



Tina Haroldson puts up a shot in traffic during last week’s game against Hills-Beaver Creek.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Yes, it was the first game for both the RTR Lady Knights and the HBC Pa­triots last Tuesday in Ty­ler. It also looked like a first game for both teams. The game went on forever as this reporter almost left early because of the late ending. With 55 fouls called and a total of 75 free throws shot, the clock spent plenty of time rest­ing. Yes, there were three referees available to see all the fouls.

The Patriots, using their height advantage, jumped quickly to a large lead in the game. The score was 28-6 for the visitors and the Knights still had not hit a field goal in the game. Finally, with 12 minutes gone in the first half, Mya Christensen would nail a bucket. The Lady Knights would then hit four bas­kets in less than a minute to narrow their deficit to 13 points.

