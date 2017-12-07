Middle School boys play some basketball against MCC



Eighth grader Jonah Christensen goes in for a basket, with No. 14 Logan Lamote and No. 13 Sam Nibbe there for a missed shot.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 7th and 8th grade middle school boys have been doing some practic­ing for the sport of basket­ball these last two weeks. Brothers Tony and Kelly Dybdahl have been trying to give their troops some valuable information so they can look like some form of a basketball player. The coaches say the kids are good listeners and are willing to work together to create some important pieces of the puzzle.

The two teams played their first game of the sea­son last Monday in Russell against the MCC Rebels…

