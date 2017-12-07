Middle School boys play some basketball against MCC
December 7, 2017
Eighth grader Jonah Christensen goes in for a basket, with No. 14 Logan Lamote and No. 13 Sam Nibbe there for a missed shot.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The 7th and 8th grade middle school boys have been doing some practicing for the sport of basketball these last two weeks. Brothers Tony and Kelly Dybdahl have been trying to give their troops some valuable information so they can look like some form of a basketball player. The coaches say the kids are good listeners and are willing to work together to create some important pieces of the puzzle.
The two teams played their first game of the season last Monday in Russell against the MCC Rebels…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |