RTR basketball squads sweep Adrian Dragons
December 7, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The girls and boys from RTR traveled to Adrian last Saturday to play their annual doubleheader with the Dragons. Both squads came away with wins as the RTR girls won by a score of 71-59 while the boys had their way with the home team Dragons, winning by the score of 91-34.
The RTR girls rolled to a 36-23 halftime lead as the pace of the game was very slow with fouls coming at a rapid rate…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.