RTR basketball squads sweep Adrian Dragons

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The girls and boys from RTR traveled to Adrian last Saturday to play their an­nual doubleheader with the Dragons. Both squads came away with wins as the RTR girls won by a score of 71-59 while the boys had their way with the home team Dragons, winning by the score of 91-34.

The RTR girls rolled to a 36-23 halftime lead as the pace of the game was very slow with fouls coming at a rapid rate…

