Future of city events at hand

Input needed at meeting Thursday, Dec. 14

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler Area Community Club is looking for local citizens to come forward to fill roles in guiding the town’s celebrations and activities in the months and years to come. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to attend the meeting to be held Thursday noon, Dec. 14 at the Kronborg.

The Community Club is also looking for new members and fresh ideas. TACC President Mark Wilmes is serving his final month in his position before Vice-President Kathy Guida takes over in January. The group is looking for community members who will fill the roles of Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, as well as committee members and volunteers.

