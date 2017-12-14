Helping feed children in need

By Mark Wilmes

Three local churches have again joined forces this year to continue the We Care 4 Kids Backpack Program for students in RTR Schools. First English Lutheran Church, Danebod Lutheran Church and St. Dionysius Catholic Church are coordinating the efforts. The backpack program discreetly provides nutritious, child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food to children to eat when they are not in school. The food is distributed into the child’s backpack while in school. Dry cereals, breakfast bars, popcorn, crackers, individual servings of fruit, veggies, raisins, applesauce, granola bars, pudding, juice, Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatballs, mac and cheese and tuna packets are distributed. Food donations can be dropped off at Apollo Water in downtown Tyler.

