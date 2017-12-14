

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team is geared up and ready for a great season! Team members pictured left to right in front are Brynn Peterson, Jacey Jorgensen, Gabbie Wieme, Heidi Nicola, Sydney Pierce, Calin Kor and Kara Jorgensen; in the middle row are Jaden Lindahl, Cora Hofer, Sarena Schwartz, Kristina Khudiakova, Greta Johnson and Katie Ekema; and in back are Mercedes Schwartz, Kaylee Johnson, Sophie Johnson, Contessa Baartman, Dajza Gilmore, Maddie Ekema and Emma Althoff.

