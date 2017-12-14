Knights roll to first conference win with 70-23 victory over Lancers
December 14, 2017
Westin Kirk puts up a shot while surrounded by Lancers during Friday’s win over Canby.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The atmosphere for the first home game for the RTR Knights was electric last Friday. A big crowd was on hand, not only to see the Knights play their first home game, but probably cheering for many of the players who had just completed a very successful football season.
The Knights gave the crowd everything they wanted to see. The team would race to a quick 12-0 start before the Canby Lancers would score…
