Knights roll to first conference win with 70-23 victory over Lancers

December 14, 2017

Westin Kirk puts up a shot while surrounded by Lancers during Friday’s win over Canby.

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The atmosphere for the first home game for the RTR Knights was electric last Friday. A big crowd was on hand, not only to see the Knights play their first home game, but prob­ably cheering for many of the players who had just completed a very success­ful football season.
The Knights gave the crowd everything they wanted to see. The team would race to a quick 12-0 start before the Canby Lancers would score…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

