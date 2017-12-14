Lady Knights cruise to another win as Lancers fall 59-43
December 14, 2017
Mya Christensen puts up a shot over a Canby defender during last week’s win over the Lancers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls are having fun on the basketball floor as they won their third consecutive victory as they beat the Canby Lancers in conference basketball last Tuesday. Taking a seven-point lead into intermission with the score being 26-19, the team had an 11-point lead halfway through the second half. The lead ballooned to 20 points when the score became 55-35 with four minutes left in the game.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Head Coach Steve Krause directing the team during last week’s win against Canby.