Lady Knights cruise to another win as Lancers fall 59-43

December 14, 2017

Mya Christensen puts up a shot over a Canby defender during last week’s win over the Lancers.

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The RTR girls are hav­ing fun on the basketball floor as they won their third consecutive victory as they beat the Canby Lancers in conference basketball last Tuesday. Taking a seven-point lead into intermission with the score being 26-19, the team had an 11-point lead halfway through the second half. The lead bal­looned to 20 points when the score became 55-35 with four minutes left in the game.

Head Coach Steve Krause directing the team during last week’s win against Canby.

