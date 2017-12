By Mark Wilmes

Santa is coming to Ruthton this Saturday, Dec. 16 and will arrive at 10 a.m. at the Ruthton Community Center. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the morning of food, fun, and visiting with Santa, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but please bring a nonperishable item for the food shelf.

