Sting stops Lady Knights’ win streak with 80-72 win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The YME Sting won a Camden Conference battle with the RTR Lady Knights last Thursday in Tyler, stopping the Knights’ three-game win­ning streak.

The Sting, returning all five starters from last year, had their problems in the first part of the game. The Lady Knights roared to a 10-point lead by scoring the first 10 points of the game. Jonni Biren would score the first five points on a 3-pointer and a bas­ket after a steal. A basket and two free throws by Mya Christensen plus a free throw by Tina Har­oldson were the other five points.

