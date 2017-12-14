Sting stops Lady Knights’ win streak with 80-72 win
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The YME Sting won a Camden Conference battle with the RTR Lady Knights last Thursday in Tyler, stopping the Knights’ three-game winning streak.
The Sting, returning all five starters from last year, had their problems in the first part of the game. The Lady Knights roared to a 10-point lead by scoring the first 10 points of the game. Jonni Biren would score the first five points on a 3-pointer and a basket after a steal. A basket and two free throws by Mya Christensen plus a free throw by Tina Haroldson were the other five points.
